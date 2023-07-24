75 judgements by Orissa HC in a single day ahead of Diamond Jubilee celebration

Cuttack: Ahead of Orissa High Court’s 75th-anniversary celebrations, today a record number of 75 judgments have been delivered in one day by a single bench said reliable reports on Monday.

The bench of the Orissa High Court consisting of Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi have achieved this rare record.

The judgments have been passed in various cases especially those related to Criminal Review Petition Appeal and Jail Criminal Appeal, said reliable reports.

Most of these cases are related to murder. In prison criminal appeal cases, the Court has appointed a friend of the court or Amicus Curiae and in some cases the Court has delivered a judgement that the matters will be handled by the State Legal Services Authority.

From 1916, the Circuit Bench of the Bihar High Court was established at Cuttack. But the Orissa High Court functioned statutorily in Cuttack on July 26, 1948, the year after the independence of the country.

It is worth mentioning that, President Draupadi Murmu will be attending the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the High Court on July 26, 2023 as the chief guest, said reliable reports.

According to senior advocate Manas Mohapatra, 75 verdicts in one day by a single bench is a major achievement and must be remembered.

In India’s judicial system, there is no record of 75 cases of criminal appeals being delivered in a single day in any High Court, he further added.

Also, when the number of pending cases is increasing in various courts, such timely delivery of justice by the judges can help in providing speedy justice to the people, added Manas Mohapatra a senior lawyer of the Orissa High Court.