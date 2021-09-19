746 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha on September 19
Bhubaneswar: As many as 746 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on September 19.
The H&FW department, in its Twitter handle on Sunday, informed that the highest recoveries have been made in Khordha district (296).
The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:
296 from Khordha
112 from Cuttack
41 from Balasore
26 from Jajapur
24 from Kendrapara
24 from Sundargarh
20 from Mayurbhanj
19 from Nayagarh
17 from Jagatsinghpur
15 from Bhadrak
15 from Puri
11 from Bargarh
10 from Sambalpur
6 from Dhenkanal
6 from Rayagada
5 from Anugul
5 from Keonjhar
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Kandhamal
3 from Bolangir
3 from Ganjam
2 from Koraput
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Nuapada
1 from Deogarh
1 from Sonepur
72 from State Pool
The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 10,07,066.
It is noteworthy to mention that a total of 623 Covid-19 positive cases including 95 in the 0-18 year’s age group have been detected positive in the state in the last 24 hours. With today’s development the tally has reached to 10, 20, 244.
Out of the 623 new positives, 362 are quarantine cases while the rest 261 are local contact cases.