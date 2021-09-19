746 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha on September 19

Bhubaneswar: As many as 746 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on September 19.

The H&FW department, in its Twitter handle on Sunday, informed that the highest recoveries have been made in Khordha district (296).

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

296 from Khordha

112 from Cuttack

41 from Balasore

26 from Jajapur

24 from Kendrapara

24 from Sundargarh

20 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Nayagarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Bhadrak

15 from Puri

11 from Bargarh

10 from Sambalpur

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Rayagada

5 from Anugul

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nuapada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Sonepur

72 from State Pool

The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 10,07,066.

It is noteworthy to mention that a total of 623 Covid-19 positive cases including 95 in the 0-18 year’s age group have been detected positive in the state in the last 24 hours. With today’s development the tally has reached to 10, 20, 244.

Out of the 623 new positives, 362 are quarantine cases while the rest 261 are local contact cases.