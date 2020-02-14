74 People Under Observation For Coronavirus In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 74 people in Odisha are under observation for coronavirus, said an official on Friday.

74 travelers who have returned from Coronavirus affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the state surveillance system and kept under home quarantine, said the Health Department official.

While blood and throat swab samples of seven persons were sent to Pune-based virology lab for tests, all were found negative, the official said.

State Health Control Room is functioning 24×7 and queries of people are being addressed by Control Room number 0674-2390466.

The official said necessary advisory has been issued to all the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to take preventive and control measures regarding the coronavirus.

As nCoV (Covid-19) has no definite treatment, wide publicity is being done to create awareness in the community through health education messages especially on handwashing, cough etiquette and home isolation, the official said.

The Odisha government has opened special wards in five premier hospitals across the state for dealing with coronavirus cases.