Cuttack: As many as 74 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in a tweet on Monday evening.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 16 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 19 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 39 are local contact cases, according to the latest update of the the CMC.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 13,542. So far, as many as 12,592 Covid-19 patients have recovered while 59 persons of the city have succumbed to the virus.

The active cases in the city stands at 891, said the civic body.

“Another 190 recoveries (11th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.