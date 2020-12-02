labourers rescued odisha
The Labourers Rescued From Kantabanji Railway Station

74 Labourers Rescued From Odisha’s Bolangir

By WCE 2

Kantabanji: As many as 74 bonded labourers have been rescued by the police from Kantabanji railway station in Balangir district of Odisha late Tuesday night.

The labourers included 32 women and 13 children. They were being transported to Vishakhapatnam.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kantabanji police with the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a raid at Kantabanji railway station and rescued the labourers.

According to reports, the labourers belong to Balangir, Kalahandi district.

Police said a middleman was taking them to Vishakhapatnam by paying them Rs 30,000 advance per head. No arrests have been made yet.

The Kantabanji Tehsildar has made necessary arrangements to transport these people back to their homes.

