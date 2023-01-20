733 dolphins spotted in Gahirmatha Sanctuary of Odisha

Kendrapara: Gahirmatha is the only marine sanctuary in Odisha. As an Olive Ridley sanctuary, Gahirmatha has caught the attention of the entire world.

These turtles travel thousands of nautical miles across seas to spread their offspring. Now another chapter has been added to Gahirmatha, there are a number of dolphins that have been spotted in this sanctuary this year.

As many as 733 dolphins have been spotted in the famous Gahirmatha sanctuary this year said reports. It is indeed a reason to rejoice. But questions are being raised about the safety of the dolphins in the Gahirmatha sanctuary.