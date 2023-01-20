733 dolphins spotted in Gahirmatha Sanctuary of Odisha

As many as 733 dolphins have been spotted in the famous Gahirmatha sanctuary this year said reports. It is indeed a reason to rejoice.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
dolphins in gahirmatha
Image Credit: Tours Orissa

Kendrapara: Gahirmatha is the only marine sanctuary in Odisha. As an Olive Ridley sanctuary, Gahirmatha has caught the attention of the entire world.

Related News

Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian And Other Officials Visit…

Sec. 144 Imposed At Odisha’s Kendrapara Sea Beach

These turtles travel thousands of nautical miles across seas to spread their offspring. Now another chapter has been added to Gahirmatha, there are a number of dolphins that have been spotted in this sanctuary this year.

As many as 733 dolphins have been spotted in the famous Gahirmatha sanctuary this year said reports. It is indeed a reason to rejoice. But questions are being raised about the safety of the dolphins in the Gahirmatha sanctuary.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.