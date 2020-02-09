73-year-old woman thrashed by daughter-in-law in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A 73-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed by her daughter-in-law in the Nuarampasa village under Anandapur sub-division of this district in Odisha. The old lady complained that three of her teeth broke while all others are paining due to the attack.

As per reports, Jula Senapati and her daughter-in-law had a brawl over property issue. Today when the old lady had gone to attend nature’s call, the daughter-in-law started rebuking her. As she answered her questions the later got angry and thrashed her. She even picked a stone and allegedly hit it on the old lady’s face.

The old woman has complained that three of her teeth broke with the stone attack. She has been admitted to the local hospital. No police complaint has been made in this matter so far.

The old lady said, “My teeth are paining while three of the teeth have been broken.” Asked who attacked her she said that it was the ‘sana bohu’ (youngest daughter-in-law). “Perhaps she had planned to put me in the gadia (small pond). Yet, as on the right moment my granddaughter called for me I was saved.”