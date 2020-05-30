73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

73 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery tally counts 1050

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 73 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odhisha on Saturday, the Health Department said. All the recovered patients are being discharged from hospitals. it added.

These cured patients include 28 from Boudh, 11 from Puri, 10 from Kendrapara, 9 from Cuttack , 7 from Khordha, two each from Malkangiri and Angul, one each from Ganjam, Balasore, Jajpur and Kandhamal.

The recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 1050, the Health Department tweeted.

So far, seven persons have died of the disease in the state.

 

