73% in 12 Odisha districts develop antibody against Covid

Bhubaneswar: At least 73 per cent population in 12 districts of Odisha have developed antibodies against Covid-19, said Sanghamitra Pati, director of ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) on Sunday.

On the instruction of the Odisha government, the RMRC conducted a Sero Survey in 12 districts of the state between August 29 and September 15. The surveyed districts area — Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Speaking about the survey report, Pati said, they have collected 5,796 samples from the community and found that 4,247 have antibodies. Similarly, 1,232, out of 1,312 collected samples among healthcare workers, have developed the antibodies, Pati said.

“We found 73.5 per cent seroprevalence among the community and 93.9 per cent among the healthcare workers,” she said.

Out of the 12 surveyed districts, Khordha district has highest seroprevalence of 80 per cent while Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda have a seroprevalence of around 68 per cent, she further informed.

On age-wise, she said, 70 per cent of people in the 6-10 year age group, 74 per cent of 11-18 age group, 75 per cent of 19-44 age group, 72 per cent 45-60 age group and 66 per cent above 60 years of age have the antibodies.

Among the seropositive adults, around 66.5 per cent had received at least the first dose of vaccine, said the director.

The study also found that 25.6 per cent are fully immunized, 41.4 per cent are partially vaccinated and 33 per cent are unimmunized.

There is no major difference in the seroprevalence and vaccination coverage among urban and rural areas of Odisha, she added.

