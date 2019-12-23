72nd All India Commerce Conference Inaugurated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 72nd All India Commerce Conference (AICC) Inaugurated at KIIT Deemed to be University on 22nd December Niranjan Pujari, Minister, Finance & Excise, Govt. of Odisha inaugurated the Conference.

In his speech, Pujahi said, “India has dreamt for five trillion dollar economy in the coming days. Everyone has the right to dream. However, to make it a reality, one has to work hard. Now world is standing in a crossroads because of the economic slowdown. Our country is also facing the same crisis. Indian Commerce Association has definitely a role to realize India’s dream five trillion dollar economy.”

The Minister urged the commerce fraternity to work together to achieve the goal. The commerce students, teachers, and researchers should be united and work together in the field of economics. He said, “Now India is going through an economic crisis, but the economy of Odisha is very sound. We are not taking any wage and means grants for the last ten years. Our rural spending which is the main cause of economic slowdown will be increased in the coming days because of bumper crop productions in Odisha. Our position is better than any other state of the country. Our position is even better than Maharashtra, though Odisha is a small state. Our growth rate is 8.5 percent and we have 6528 crore revenue surplus. Indian Commerce Association as a professional body should impact quality training and consultancy which will help our planners to develop our economy.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and Chief Patron, 72nd All India Commerce Conference said, KIIT is hosting many national and international conferences throughout the year. This is a pride for KIIT to host 72nd AICC, though it has already hosted one of AICC earlier in 2014. He thanked the office bearers and members of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) to give the opportunity to KIIT to organize the conference.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University and Conference Secretary, 72nd AICC said, “Commerce and business play a very important role in our economic growth. The young generation is the most motivated generation those who are in the field of commerce and business, they can take this association further in the national and international levels.”

In his presidential address Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu, Dept. of Commerce, Osmania University, Hyderabad & President, ICA said, “ The 72nd AICC is an academic festival for us. We are waiting for this academic festival like other festivals. Growth is triggered by ideas and innovations. The development of skills is important in this regard. We have to realize our structural, physical, and academic dreams.”

Prof. Narendra Kumar, Dept. of Commerce, M. D. University, Rohtak and Secretary ICA; Prof. Manas Pandey, Head, Dept. of Business Economics, FMS, VBS Purvanchal University, U.P. and Executive Vice President, ICA and Prof. Jayanta Kumar Parida, Organizing Secretary, 72nd AICC also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, the highest award ICA ‘Manubhai M Saha Memorial Award’ was given to Prof. Hardeep Chahal, Professor in the Department of Commerce, University of Jammu. She received Rupees 2 lakh as the cash prize.