72nd All India Commerce Conference Concludes at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 72nd All India Commerce Conference 2019 (AICC) concluded at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar on 24th December 2019. More than 2000 delegates from all over India and five other countries joined the three-day conference from December 22 – 24.

An international seminar on ‘Global Business: Emerging Issues and Challenges’ was also held, besides four Technical Sessions on Skill India and Employment: Roadmap Ahead, Resurgence of Deprived Society: Reinvention and Resilience, Social Media: Interface between Policy Maker and Common Man, and Nonperforming Assets: Diagnosis and Management.

Many eminent professors, research scholars, students from India and abroad participated in deliberation of the seminar and technical sessions. Besides, best academic of the year, Sahamuddin Memorial Research Scholar and Manu Bhai M Saha Research Gold Medal were presented to distinguished research scholars.

Annual General Body and Executive Council Meeting of Indian Commerce Association (ICA) was held and office-bearers elected. Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University was elected as President of ICA for the year 2020-21.

Gracing the valedictory session as the Chief Guest, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, the 72nd All India Commerce Conference was a grand success. He thanked the office bearers, members of ICA and delegates for their support. It is a pride for KIIT as well as Odisha to host such kind of prestigious event, he added.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT Deemed to be University and Conference Secretary said, this conference was very unique. She appreciated the effort of young researchers who joined and participated in the conference. She thanked the members of ICA for electing her the President of ICA. Efforts will be made to popularise ICA worldwide, she added.

Among others, Prof H. Venkateshwarlu, Department of Commerce, Osmania University, Hyderabad & President, ICA; Prof. Manas Pandey, Head, Dept. of Business Economics FMS, VBS Purvanchal University, UP & Executive Vice President, ICA; Prof. Narender Kumar, Dept of Commerce, M. D. University, Rohtak & Secretary; Prof. Pushpendra Misra, DSMNR, University of Lucknow, UP & Joint Secretary; Prof. Nawal Kishor, School of Management Studies, IGNOU, New Delhi & Managing Editor, IJL; and Prof. J. K. Parida, Director, QAC, KIIT, and Organising Secretary were present on the occasion.