Bhubaneswar: At least 7255 prisoners have been released from 86 jails of the state thanks to coronavirus pandemic. While 389 prisoners have been released through parole, 1162 jail inmates have been shifted to other prisons. Similarly, 6866 prisoners have been released through bail allowed by the Courts.

As per a report about 5800 persons are being lodged in the jails of Odisha in one month at present. It is to be noted that the court has allowed anticipatory bail duration till June 18.

According to latest report reports, 16931 prisoners are lodged in 86 jails of the state by May 13. Out of them 127 are women while 3725 have already convicted.

Earlier on March 23 Supreme Court had issued a directive to the states to consider releasing some prisoners to decongest jails and curb the possible spread of COVID-19 in them.