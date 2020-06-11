Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday. All of them were discharged from the COVID hospitals, it added.

As per the official twitter handle of the Health department, among the fresh recovery cases, 17 persons hail from Ganjam, nine from Sonepur, seven from Balangir, six from Jagatsinghpur, five each from Cuttack, Kalahandi and Sundargarh, four each from Balasore and Mayurbhanj, three each from Khordha, Kandhamal and Sambalpur, and one from Jharsuguda,

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2354, the health department tweeted.

The State health dept yet again urged the people to wash their hands frequently, wear masks and maintain social distance to stay safe from coronavirus.