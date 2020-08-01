72-hour Shutdown Declared In Odisha’s Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: The Rayagada administration on Saturday announced 72-hour shutdown and closure of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for 48 hrs in the entire district from Sunday till Tuesday, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera said that the shutdown will remain in force from Aug 2 till Aug 4.

After the  district has logged a total of 897 cases with 164 new positives in the last 24 hours, the administration has declared shutdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19.

You might also like
Miscellany

ONGC Job Alert: Online Application For 4182 Posts Begins; Apply Soon 

State

Coronavirus Outbreak: New Guideline For Ganjam District For Month Of August; Check…

State

3 Day Shutdown Imposed In Odisha’s Bargarh

State

10 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 187

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.