Rayagada: The Rayagada administration on Saturday announced 72-hour shutdown and closure of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for 48 hrs in the entire district from Sunday till Tuesday, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera said that the shutdown will remain in force from Aug 2 till Aug 4.

After the district has logged a total of 897 cases with 164 new positives in the last 24 hours, the administration has declared shutdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19.