72-hour complete shutdown imposed in Jharigam GP

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: A woman sarpanch in Odisha’s Nabarngpur district on Sunday exercised “Collector’s power” given by the State government and imposed 72-hour complete shutdown starting from this midnight in her gram panchayat (GP) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Aganti Pujari, Sarpanch of Jharigam GP, announced shutdown in the entire panchayat from the midnight of June 28 to the midnight of July 1, 2020. She is the first sarpanch in the district to use the power of a collector to impose the shutdown.

Pujari said, the decision was taken in view of increasing trend of detection of COVID-19 positive cases in the region in last couple of days.

All shops, markets, establishments and banks shall remain be closed except  medicine shop, ambulance service and other essential services during the period. All habitants of the GP shall strictly remain at their homes except in emergency cases.The State and central government officials shall show their ID cards, read the order issued by the sarpanch.

Any person found violating the COVID guidelines as stipulated by the government will be liable to be prosecuted as per the law, it added.

Yesterday, the District administrant had announced several places under Bokadabeda and Dhamnaguda GPs in Jhargam block as containment Zones.

The active COVID-19 cases now stand at 26 in the district.

