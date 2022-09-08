72.5 MT of stolen coal held in Nayagarh of Odisha

Nayagarh: Based on intelligence input regarding storage of huge amount of stolen coal, the Special Task Force (STF) has conducted raids at Banamalipur of Nayagarh district.

The raids have been conducted by STF under Fategarh Police Station jurisdiction in Nayagarh District with the help of Nayagarh district in Odisha. During the raid as many as 72.5 MT of Coal, two numbers of vehicles loaded with coal and other incriminating materials were seized.

In connection with the stolen coal, one accused person namely identified as Umakanta Sahoo of Banamalipur under Fategarh police limits of Nayagarh district was apprehended.

In this connection a case was registered at Fategarh Police Station under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) MMDR Act.

Investigation in this matter is underway.