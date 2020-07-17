718 New Covid 19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 16,110
Bhubaneswar: As many as 718 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.
According to the I&PR Department while 479 cases out of the total 718 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 239 are local contacts.
Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Cuttack: 32
6. Dhenkanal: 6
7. Gajapati: 21
8. Ganjam: 231
9. Jagatsinghpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 24
11. Kandhamal: 7
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 28
14. Khurda: 150
15. Koraput: 27
16. Malkangiri: 54
17. Mayurbhanj: 22
18. Nawarangpur: 1
19. Nayagarh: 13
20. Puri: 9
21. Rayagada: 19
22. Sambalpur: 7
23. Sonepur: 5
24. Sundargarh: 10