Bhubaneswar: As many as 718 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the I&PR Department while 479 cases out of the total 718 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 239 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Cuttack: 32

6. Dhenkanal: 6

7. Gajapati: 21

8. Ganjam: 231

9. Jagatsinghpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 24

11. Kandhamal: 7

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 28

14. Khurda: 150

15. Koraput: 27

16. Malkangiri: 54

17. Mayurbhanj: 22

18. Nawarangpur: 1

19. Nayagarh: 13

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 19

22. Sambalpur: 7

23. Sonepur: 5

24. Sundargarh: 10