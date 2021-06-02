Gunupur: As many as 71 jail inmates and four employees in Gunupur sub-jail in Rayagada district of Odisha have tested Covid positive, said sources.

The authorities of jail have sanitized the entire prison premises.

The swab samples of the rest of the prisoners has been sent for Covid testing informed the medical officer. of

A team has started treatment of the infected. Those who require medical observation will be shifted to the Covid hospital, said reports.