700 kg of Ganja seized from near Godipada toll gate in Khurda district

By Subadh Naik

Khurda: Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau seized 700 kg of Ganja stashed inside coconut husk-laden truck from near Godipada toll gate in Khordha district this morning.

According to reports, the truck was transporting the banned material from Andhra Pradesh to Balasore district of Odisha.

Related News

Watch Electrifying Performance Of Indians On America’s…

America’s Got Talent 2020 winner is Brandon Leake;…

America’s Got Talent Final 2020: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

Britain’s Got Talent 2020: ‘X1X Crew’ From India Gets…

The market value of the seized Ganja is said to be around Rs 50 lakh, added the sources.

The Narcotics Control Bureau official also arrested one person while carrying the contraband.

You might also like
Business

Gold Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

State

KISS, KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta announces free education for poor gupchup…

State

Patient’s Death Sparks Tension At Bhadrak Hospital

State

4048 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recovered cases stand at 1, 94,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7