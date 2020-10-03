700 kg of Ganja seized from near Godipada toll gate in Khurda district

700 kg of Ganja seized from near Godipada toll gate in Khurda district

Khurda: Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau seized 700 kg of Ganja stashed inside coconut husk-laden truck from near Godipada toll gate in Khordha district this morning.

According to reports, the truck was transporting the banned material from Andhra Pradesh to Balasore district of Odisha.

The market value of the seized Ganja is said to be around Rs 50 lakh, added the sources.

The Narcotics Control Bureau official also arrested one person while carrying the contraband.