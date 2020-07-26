70-year-old woman in critical condition after being stabbed by robbers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 70-year-old woman has been admitted to a private-run hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed by a group of robbers at her house in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits here in Odisha on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Tulasi Dei. Her condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

According to reports, a group of masked miscreants barged into Dei’s house at around 10 AM when she was alone and stabbed her multiple times before looting her valuables including gold ornaments.

Later, neighbours rescued here and rushe to the hospital.

This is the second of such incident of daylight robbery in the state capital today. Earlier at around 7 AM today, two bike-borne miscreants have looted gold ornaments from a woman police officer in Unit III area under Kharvel Nagar police limits in the city.

The miscreants have threatened the victim Tanuja Mohanty, a DSP rank officer working in Vigilance, showing a gun and snatched gold chain, gold earrings and bangles from her.