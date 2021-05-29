70-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Well, Rescued After 30-Minutes In Odisha

By WCE 1

Jajpur: A 70-year old woman who accidently slipped and fell into a well at Neulapur village in Dharamsala block of Jajpur district has been rescued by the fire personnel after battling for about half an hour on Saturday morning.

The recued woman has been identified as Marua Jena, accidently slipped and fell into the well.

On noticing that Marua was missing for a while, her family members started searching for her. When they heard her cry for help from the well. they informed the Chandikhol Fire personnel.

On being informed, the fire dept rushed to the spot. Though the place was shrouded in darkness, after battling for half-an hour, they rescued the old lady from the well.

Her condition is stated to be stable.

