Kalahandi: More than 70 quintals of paddy have been burnt into ashes in a fire at the mill.

The mill belonged to one Trilochan Gowda in Kalakupa village under Bijepur police limits in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

According to reports, the paddy mill caught fire while Trilochan and his son were collecting in another nearby mill. When they heard about the fire, both of them ran reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire but failed to do so.

Later the villagers informed about the matter to the fire department. When the officials of Kalyansingpur Fire Station arrived at the spot and controlled the blaze, all the paddies were already burnt leaving only ashes.

Locals have demanded government assistance to the poor farmer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.