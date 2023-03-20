Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

70 liters foreign liquor seized in Odisha, one arrested

A man has been arrested with as much as 70 liters of foreign liquor in his possession from the Ganjam district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
foreign liquor seized in odisha

Ganjam: A man has been arrested with as much as 70 liters of foreign liquor in his possession from the Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, during a raid on illegal foreign liquor trade in Bhanjnagar the Excise department has arrested one accused.

Take a look

On ‘pakhala divas’ Odisha celebrates its unique dish with…

Red warning issued for 12 districts in Odisha

The accused was arrested with as much as 70 liters of foreign liquor. During patrolling, the excise department team received information about the operation near Pramananda village under Jagannath prasad police station and raided it.

After the arrest, the accused has been court forwarded by the Bhanjnagar Excise Department said reliable reports.

Sudeshna Panda 5500 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Odisha: Miscreants enter house on pretext of drinking water, rob Rs 1 lakh cash…

State

Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to be restricted during this time

State

Odisha Chief Secretary felicitated during Vani Vihar 1986 batch get together

State

CHSL 2021 result declared, more than 16,000 candidates called for document…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7