70 liters foreign liquor seized in Odisha, one arrested

Ganjam: A man has been arrested with as much as 70 liters of foreign liquor in his possession from the Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, during a raid on illegal foreign liquor trade in Bhanjnagar the Excise department has arrested one accused.

The accused was arrested with as much as 70 liters of foreign liquor. During patrolling, the excise department team received information about the operation near Pramananda village under Jagannath prasad police station and raided it.

After the arrest, the accused has been court forwarded by the Bhanjnagar Excise Department said reliable reports.