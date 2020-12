7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Capital City Of Odisha, One Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Tuesday arrested a youth in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bhubaneswar.



The arrested accused has been identified as Rabi Das.

After the 7-year-old parents lodged a complaint at the police station. He was arrested by the Lingaraj police and is being interrogated.

Based on complaint, a case has been registered.