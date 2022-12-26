7 year old girl’s head gets stuck in iron barricade at Puri Srimandira

Puri: A seven year old girl accidentally pushed her head between the railings of an iron barricade installed near the Snana Bedi of Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha on Monday. Later, she was rescued by the firefighters.

As per reports, a family from Jeypore of Koraput district had visited the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri today. After getting a glimpse of the God, they had been towards the Snana Bedi when the little girl somehow got her head trapped in the iron barricade.

Following the incident as after much effort the girl could not be freed, fire fighters were alerted. They reached the spot and used cutter to cut the barricade and the girl could be freed after tough effort of an hour by the firefighters.