7 year old girl’s head gets stuck in iron barricade at Puri Srimandira

State
By Himanshu 0
girl’s head stuck in barricade at Puri Srimandira

Puri: A seven year old girl accidentally pushed her head between the railings of an iron barricade installed near the Snana Bedi of Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha on Monday. Later, she was rescued by the firefighters.

Related News

‘Pahili Bhoga’ for Puri’s Lord Jagannath on Dhanu Sankranti…

Case lodged against 2 Police Sub-Inspectors for abusing girl…

Use of smartphone to be banned in Puri Srimandira from…

More than 100 food items offered to God on Vyanjan Dwadashi…

As per reports, a family from Jeypore of Koraput district had visited the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri today. After getting a glimpse of the God, they had been towards the Snana Bedi when the little girl somehow got her head trapped in the iron barricade.

Following the incident as after much effort the girl could not be freed, fire fighters were alerted. They reached the spot and used cutter to cut the barricade and the girl could be freed after tough effort of an hour by the firefighters.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.