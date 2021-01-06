Bhubaneswar: A 7-year-old boy from Balangir district of Odisha has cleared the Microsoft Technology Associate Examination. The examination is a globally recognised certification for all the aspirants who want to take up a career in technology.

Venkat Raman Patnaik is a student from WhiteHat Jr. He cleared the MTA Examination for introduction to programming in Java, Javascript, Python, HTML, CSS and database administarion fundamentals.

“Venkat joined classes at WhiteHat Jr on March 19 and attended around 160 classes. He picked up the essence of coding from the day one. His achievement is rare indeed,” said Venkat’s teacher Jatinder Kaur.