7-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Odisha’s Gajapati, Probe Underway

By WCE 2

Paralakhemundi: Yet again, a seven-year-old boy of Kumuti Sahi in Kashinagar NAC of Odisha’s Gajapati district has been missing since last evening.

The family members have alleged that unidentified miscreants have kidnapped him while he was playing with his friends in the nearby locality.

According to reports, two miscreants kidnapped the boy.  The boys friends chased the vehicle but the miscreants managed to flee.

The reason behind the alleged kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. A complaint has been filed with the Kashinagar police.

The police have started a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

