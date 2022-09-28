sick after eating poisonous mushrooms

7 sick after eating poisonous paddy straw mushrooms in Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Umerkote: An unfortunate incident has happened in Jandriguda village which comes under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district. 10 people of a family had eaten paddy straw mushrooms that had grown in their home. Out of these 10 people, seven people had fallen violently sick, showing symptoms of diarrhea.

Two out of the seven who fell sick were minor boys and their condition kept deteriorating. As their condition kept getting worse, they were transferred to the Community Health Centre in Umerkote.

Further reports about the case are awaited.

