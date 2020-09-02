Odisha Govt To Appeal Centre To grant Classical Status To Odissi Music

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to promote Odia language, literature, culture and heritage seven proposals were passed in the Heritage Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday. Following the meet, Odisha Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi briefed media about it.

According to one of these proposals Odisha Govt is to request the Central Government to accord Classical Status to Odissi Music.

India Government provided classical status to Odissi Dance in 1964. And then Odia literature got the nod as the 6th Classical language in 2014. Later, in 2008 Odisha government accorded classical status to Odissi Music.

Odissi music is ancient and according to the texts. Its singing style is also different from other classical music styles.

Another proposal was passed regarding proper functioning of the Odisha State Archaeology. It was proposed that a separate and autonomous Directorate shall be framed and the post of a Director shall be created for this purpose.

Also, a separate and autonomous Directorate was proposed to be created with the creation of the post of a Director for proper functioning and management of the Odisha State Museum. It has 15 important sub-departments with district museums functioning under it.

It was also proposed that the Odisha State Museum will be developed into a virtual entity with digitisation in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

A similar model will also be followed for Ananda Bhavan Museum that has memories related to former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Another proposal that got nod was about enhancement of the prize amount for the Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, Dharmapada Samman and Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Samman. The amount for these awards will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly, the amounts for awards of the various Akademies shall be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Also, the amount of felicitations of the various Academics shall be increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Existing vacancies in the various academies, institutions and various centres of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture will be filled up through a transparent process of widely publicized advertisements. If needed, the posts will also be filled through the nomination process.

Another proposal was about the development of Suando village, the birthplace of Pandit Gopabandhu Das. The developmental work is to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore.