7 poachers arrested, 2 tusks seized in Simlipal of Odisha

Simlipal: As many as seven (7) poachers have been arrested from Talabandha forest range of Simlipal in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

After the police arrested there seven poachers, they were handed over to the forest department.

On January 21, the dead body of an elephant was seized. In the last 11 days a number of elephants were hunted for their tusk.

Yesterday, on receiving information from special sources, police managed to capture seven poachers including one from Talukbadi, two from Matiali and four from Rugodi village late at night along with two tusks.

Later, after getting the news, the Forest Department reached Talkabadi village and fled to Joshipur along with the seven accused. After some argument between the police and the forest staff, the ivory was first washed in the night and then taken to Joshipur.