7 Persons Test Covid Positive In Odisha’s Angul Due To This Shop, Details Here

Angul: In a bizarre incident, a liquor shop has been instrumental in spreading the deadly Covid infection to atleast seven people including two government officers in Odisha’s Angul district.

According to reports, three salesmen of the said liquor outlet in Angul town tested positive for the deadly virus last week following which an active contact tracing drive was conducted by the local administration.

A family member of the shop owner and his close aide tested positive, so did two excise officials who were linked to the liquor shop.

The shop and the owners house has been sealed. Sanitization and further contact tracing is being done.