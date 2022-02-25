7 patients of Baragarh succumb to Covid in Odisha: H&FW Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees seven Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday taking the death toll to 9,052.

Reportedly, all the patients who succumbed to Covid are from the Baragarh district.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 28 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney District, Adreno Leuko Dystrophy, Encephalopathy.

2.A 57 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.

3.A 70 years old Female of Baragarh District.

4.A 74 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

5.A 67 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

6.A 85 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 35 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.