7 patients of Baragarh succumb to Covid in Odisha: H&FW Dept

By WCE 7
covid deaths in odisha today
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees seven Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday taking the death toll to 9,052.

Reportedly, all the patients who succumbed to Covid are from the Baragarh district.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 28 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney District, Adreno Leuko Dystrophy, Encephalopathy.

2.A 57 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.

3.A 70 years old Female of Baragarh District.

4.A 74 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

5.A 67 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

6.A 85 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 35 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.

You might also like
State

These districts of Odisha to witness thundershower and lightning now

State

Odisha Govt To Bear Expenses To Bring People Stranded In Ukraine

State

Odisha Municipal Election to be held on March 24

State

Odisha CM speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over stranded students in Ukraine

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.