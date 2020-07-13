pathlabs in Balasore

7 pathlabs sealed for violating COVID norms in Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: The district administration on Monday sealed as many as seven pathlas in Balasore Town for reportedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

An eight-member team including the District Health Officer (DHO) reportedly conducted raids at different pathlas across the town today and sealed seven of them.

The DHO said that the pathlas were sealed for not following the coronavirus guidelines set by both the Union and State governments to contain coronavirus.

