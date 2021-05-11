7 Oxygen Plants To Be Set Up Across Odisha By DRDO

By WCE 2
oxygen plant odisha
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to set up seven Oxygen plants at seven places in Odisha.

The districts/places in which the plants will be set up are: Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) shall help in construction of the civil and electrical support of the plants.

Sites for all the units have been identified and work for Boudh and Cuttack plants have been started informed the NHAI authorities.

