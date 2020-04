7 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Total Rises To 68

Bhubaneswar: 7 more positive cases of coronavirus detected in the state of Odisha. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state rises to 68.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has informed about the new cases.

Further details on location of the cases, travel details and contact tracing are awaited.