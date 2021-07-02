7 more special trains from and through ECoR to run till further advice

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers, the Ministry of Railways have decided to run more Special Trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction, reads a release issued by Railways.

Seven trains including 6 originating from ECoR and one Passing through train will run till further advice.

Apart from this, some more trains will also to run from and through ECoR as per the following.

Special Trains till further advice:

02885/02886 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram (Bangalore)-Bhubaneswar Humsafar Special from Bhubaneswar on every Wednesday w.e.f. 14th July, 2021 and from Krishnarajpuram on every Thursday w.e.f. 15th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 08570/08569 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Daily Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 14th July and from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 15th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 08573/08574 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Special via Rayagada & Titilagarh will leave Visakhapatnam on every Thursday w.e.f. 8th July, 2021 and from Bhagat Ki Kothi on every Saturday w.e.f. 10th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 08572/08571 Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam Special via Bhubaneswar & Kendujhargarh will leave Visakhapatnam on every Sunday w.e.f. 11th July, 2021 and from Tata on every Monday w.e.f. 12th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 08564/08563 Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam on every Thursday w.e.f. 8th July and from Digha on Fridays w.e.f. 9th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 08565/08566 Visakhapatnam-Nanded-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam on every Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday w.e.f. 10th July and from Nanded on every Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday w.e.f. 11th July, 2021 will run till further advice. 02609/02610 Santragachhi-Tirupati-Santragachhi Special from Santragachhi on every Sunday w.e.f. 4th July and from Tirupati on every Monday w.e.f. 5th July, 2021 will run till further advice.

Special Trains on Specific period:

A. 02984/02983 AGARTALA-Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special from Agartala will leave at 0610hrs on every Tuesday from 6th July to 24th August and from Bangalore Cant will leave at 1015hrs on every Friday from 9th July to 27th August, 2021.

B. 08415/08416 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1210hrs on 7th July and from Krishnarajpuram will leave at 1655hrs on 9th July, 2021.

C. 08585/08586 Khurda Road-Udhna-Khurda Road Special via Vizianagaram and Titilagarh will leave Khurda Road at 2030hrs on 12th July, 2021 (Monday) and will reach at Udhna at 0340hrs on 14th July, 2021 (Wednesday). In the return direction, this train will leave from Udhna at 0600hrs on 14th July, 2021 (Wednesday) and will arrive at Khurda Road at 1540hrs on 15th July, 2021 (Thursday).

D. One trip Special train 08575 will run from Bhubaneswar to LTT. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1600hrs on 7th July, 2021 (Wednesday) and will run via Visakhapatnam_Vijayawada & Secunderabad.