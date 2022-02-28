7 More Patients Succumb To Covid In Odisha: H&FW Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees seven Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday taking the death toll to 9,071.

The department has informed that the list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 55 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 76 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

3.A 55 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

4.A 60 years old Male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

5.A 86 years old Male of Khordha District.

6.A 37 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 61 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

