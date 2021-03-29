Rourkela: As many as seven more students of the Rourkela-based National Institutes of Technology (NIT) have tested positive for coronavirus, informed Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane on Monday.

With the detection of the fresh seven cases, the cases of COVID cases at the institute rose to 14.

The Rourkela ADM further informed that all the infected students are kept in isolation and are undergoing treatment at the campus.

It is to be noted here that seven students of premier institute had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Besides, three Covid cases were reported from the institute earlier this month.