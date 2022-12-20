7 Maoists, 467 active Militias surrendered before Malkangiri Police

Malkangiri: In a major blow to the Maoists in Odisha, as many as 7 red rebels and 467 active Militias surrendered before Malkangiri Police today.

These surrendered villagers were involved in several EoF, arson cases and civilian killings. They stated that they were misled by the Maoists to be indulged in violence. Being encouraged by the surrender of local militias in the earlier occasions and seeing the development works by the government in the area, they decided to join the mainstream and lead a peaceful life.

They exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology & gave slogans “Maobadi Murdabad”.

Earlier 50 active Militias had surrendered on June 2 this year at Jantri COB, 397 militias and supporters had surrendered on June 11, 2022 at Jantri COB, 500 militias & supporters had surrendered on August 22, 2022 at Janbai COB and 700 militias & supporters had surrendered on September 17, 2022 at Andrahal COB.