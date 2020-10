Bhubaneswar: Cash and jewellery worth almost seven lakh has been looted from a professor’s house in the campus of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

According to reports, the professor and his family were not at home when the loot took place.

Gold ornaments, cash, a laptop, mobile phones and other valuables from the house have been looted.

A complaint has been registered in this connection with the Khandagiri police station.