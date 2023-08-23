Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

7 labourers critical, 27 injured in road accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

The van carrying over 30 labourers met with a fatal accident when one of its tyre burst. The van was on its way to Kendua village in Bhadrak.

road accident in mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a recent case of road accident, a Tata Magic carrying over 30 labourers met with a fatal road accident. Seven labourers were left critically injured while 27 labourers were reported injured.

The incident took place in the early morning hours, at around 4:30 am today (Wednesday). The accident took place near Judamba Ghati on Anandpur road, two kilometer from Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly, the Tata Magic carrying over 30 labourers was on its way to Kendua village in Bhadrak district when a tyre of the vehicle burst, causing the accident. The van was on its way to Jadipada village in Keonjhar district.

The Thakurmunda Fire department and ambulance were quick to reach the spot. The injured labourers were taken to the Thakurmunda Group health center for immediate treatment. The critically injured labourers were shifted to the Karanjia and Keonjhar’s Anandpur medical center for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 

