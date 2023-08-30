Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

7 kanwariyas injured in road accident in Ganjam of Odisha

As per reports, the group of kanwariyas was on their way to the nearby Shiva temple in Odisha's Ganjam when the road accident took place.

kanwariyas injured in road accident
Image Credit: IANS

Brahmapur: In a recent case of road accident, 7 kanwariyas were reported critically injured. The accident took place during the late night hours of last night.

The accident took place near Chandpur village of Ganjam district, under the limits of Nuapada Police station. Reportedly, a group of kanwariyas was on its way to the Tikarpada Shiva temple from the Maulabhanja river when an over speeding bike coming from the opposite direction hit the group, causing the accident.

The driver of the bike was reportedly injured as well. The injured were rushed to the Bomokei Primary Health centre in Ganjam. Later, they were shifted to the Brahmapur MKCG hospital for necessary medical assistance.

