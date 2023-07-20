7-feet-long snake spotted in celling of house in Pipili of Odisha!

Pipili: In a shocking incident, a snake was spotted wrapped in the celling of a house in Puri district of Odisha, said reports on Thursday.

The residents of a house in Jaipur village under Sakhigopal block of Puri district in Odisha were shocked and scared to see the huge snake.

Last night, while switching on the fan, the family saw this huge snake hanging from above.

The shocked family members then informed the snake helpline members. The Snake Helpline members arrived and rescued the snake.

The length of the snake is said to be about 7 feet. The snake was released into the nearby forest after being rescued.

The surprising thing is that it is yet to be known how the snake entered the house and went up to the roof.