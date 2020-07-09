snake rescued odisha
Representational Image

7-Feet-Long Cobra Rescued From Car Engine In Odisha’s Bolangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bolangir: A 7-feet long cobra has been rescued from a car engine in Sindhekela area of Bolangir district in Odisha. The locals spotted the snake entering a stationary/parked car and called for help. 

A local snake charmer was called upon. He reached the spot and managed to rescue the snake. The man then released the snake into the nearby jungle.

The estimated length of the cobra is said to be around 7 to 8 feet. The locals were terrified to see such a huge snake in the middle of a busy market place. 

 

