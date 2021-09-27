7 Electric Vehicle charging stations to come up in Bhubaneswar soon

Representative Image (Courtesy: Indian Express)

Bhubaneswar: As many as 7 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations are to be built in Bhubaneswar soon. The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held today under the chairmanship of Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The EV charging stations will be built at KIIT area (one fast charger and one slow charger), SUM Hospital (one slow charger), near Esplanade Mall Rasulgarh (one fast charger and one slow charger), DN Regalia (one slow charger), Krishna Plaza CRP Square (one slow charger) in the first phase for the public and the public transport vehicles.

General Manager (EV & EV Charging Infrastructure) Energy Efficiency Services Limited N Mohan, Head (EV & Home Automation Business) Tata Power Company Limited Sandeep Bangia, senior officials from Energy and Commerce and Transport Department Government of Odisha, CEO Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited M Shenbagam, Sinha, Engineer-in-Chief cum Principal Chief Electrical Inspector, Santosh Das, General Manager Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Kamaljit Das and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

