7 dead in accident in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, as many as seven people have died in a road accident that took place in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the fatal road accident took place in Sambalpur district under Sasana police station near Bishalakhinda Sasana Canal. While returning after attending the wedding party, the ill-fated Bolero met with an accident.

The accident took place yesterday late night on Thursday at around 2 o’clock. The bridegroom belonged to Parmanpur from Kankatura Ladadhara area of ​​Jharsuguda district. While returning after completion of the marriage ceremony, the vehicle lost control and plunged straight into the Sasana Canal near Bishalakhinda and overturned.

As a result, the people inside the car got stuck and could not get out. Out of them one young man came out and called his relatives. Later, three other people were able to get out. Seven more people could however could not come out.

It is worth mentioning that, so far there is still no trace of the driver, said recent reports. It is not clear as to how many people were stuck inside the car.