7 Days Remain For The 21 Day Covid-19 Lock Down To End, Further Extension Possible!

7 Days Remain For The 21 Day Covid-19 Lock Down To End, Further Extension Possible!

Bhubaneswar: The 21 day lock down was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mach 24 and is expected to end on April 14 that is in the next 7 days.

It is note worthy that the Odisha Government has shown complete cooperation with the central government and strictly enforced the lock down in the state.

But with the number of coronavirus cases rising in India and Odisha with each passing day, several states have indicated that they would prefer an extension.

While government sources said it is considering the states’ proposal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a decision would be taken “in the national interest” at the right time.

The states have written to PM Modi and recommended an extension of the closure of all educational institutions and religious centres.

According to latest report of the Central Health and Family Welfare Department, there are a total of 35 new deaths today and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India‘s total number of Coronavirus positive cases stand at 5194.