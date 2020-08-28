Jharsuguda: The district administration of Jharsuguda announced 7-day shutdown in the town starting from August 30 following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The shutdown will come into effect from August 30 till September 5.

However, essential and medical services will be allowed for five hours in a day i.e from 6 AM to 11 AM during the shutdown which will remain in force till September 5.

DURING SHUTDOWN ALLOWED & NOT ALLOWED ACTIVITIES:

Shutdown restriction applies to Jharsuguda Municipal town only. There will be no weekend shutdown on August 29 (Saturday). On the said day, other measures with regard to social distancing and night curfew and hours of business as ordered earlier will come into force. During the period, sale of grocery items, vegetables, milk, egg, fish, and other non-veg products will be permissible between 6 AM and 11 AM. Medicine shops will remain operational as usual. Except for medical emergency and allowed activities, only pedestrian movement will be allowed in the permitted hours. Since industries will be allowed to operate, the authorities concerned will ensure bus movement of workers as they do on the days of weekend shutdown. Banks will remain open and the concerned authorities will have to ensure social distancing both among themselves and the customers. No other ordinary movement will be allowed except to and from Airport and Railwav Station. Railway and Bank employees will move to their workplaces by their own conveyance including two-wheelers only on production of Identity Card. Movement for maintenance of other essential services like Telecom, Cable network, water supply, sanitation, repair of home appliances will be allowed. All other shops, establishments, and activities will remain shut during the shutdown.

Till now, the district has so far reported 1033 positive cases, including 415 active cases. Around, 617 patients have recovered while one succumbed to the disease.