Jajpur: As many as seven passengers were critical in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on National Highway near Bandhi Petrol Pump in Korei under Jajpur district today.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Jajpur Road Hospital where their condition remained critical.

According to sources, the incident occurred while the bus ‘Tarini Maa’ was en route to Jajpur Road from Kendur.

The bus reportedly took the wrong route as the construction work was going on the National Highway. In the meantime, a speeding truck that was coming from the opposite direction rammed into the bus, injuring the seven passengers. Luckily, other passengers had a close shave including the drivers of the vehicles.

On being alerted, Korei police reached the spot and launched a probe. The cops also seized the vehicles.