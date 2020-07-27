covid deaths in odisha
7 Covid Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Toll Climbs To 147, Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths have been reported from Ganjam, whereas 1 each has been reported from Bhubaneswar, Sundergarh, Cuttack and Malkangiri.

The Details Are As Follows: 

1. A 63-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 51-year old female of Ganjam district.

4. A 58-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 66-year old male of Cuttack district.

7. A 51-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

